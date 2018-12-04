Smart Communications Launches Conversation Cloud Marketplace to Seamlessly Connect Customer Communications Management to the Greater CX Ecosystem

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018, the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announced the release of the Conversation Cloud Marketplace. The first of its kind in the CCM space, this offering provides enterprises with a selection of pre-built adaptors and plug-ins to other market-leading CX technologies and applications, allowing for tight integrations, a reduction in internal silos and more complete customer views.



"When we unveiled our Conversation Cloud framework, our vision was a scenario in which our leading customer communications management platform could effortlessly connect with other important solutions in an enterprise's technology stack." said Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications. "This launch is a key component to making this a reality and empowers our customers to deliver more meaningful, two-way communications at tremendous scale."

The Marketplace will focus on common technologies used by enterprises to communicate and engage across the entire customer lifecycle including connections to accelerators; automation, email, e-signature and social messaging tools; chatbots; fonts; and consulting partners. At launch, the Conversation Cloud Marketplace will offer 15 integrations, including those with partners Sapient, Xceptor, Litmus and Guidewire, among others.

"The Conversation Cloud Marketplace is a first and a game changer in the industry and will allow enterprises to transform their businesses in the digital world faster while extending the value of their investment in the Smart Communications platform," said Phil Devilleres, Director at Publicis.Sapient. "We at Publicis.Sapient are very excited to offer our Digital Transformation enablers in the Conversation Cloud Marketplace. Our deep expertise in Data Management, AI, Cloud and Salesforce.com allows us to offer pre-configured and pre-tested plugins for Smart Communications customers. We are looking forward to helping Smart Communications customers accelerate their Digital Transformation initiatives via the Conversation Cloud Marketplace."

"Since the beginning, Smart Communications has prided itself on offering open and incredibly robust APIs, and the launch of the Marketplace expands and enhances this exponentially," added Tindal. "The Conversation Cloud framework now provides the fabric and connective tissue between Smart Communications and other systems our customers rely on each day."

Smart Communications is the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications. As the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management, more than 350 global brands - many in the world's most highly regulated industries - rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartCOMMTM for Salesforce, and SmartDXTM.

