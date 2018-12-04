Technavio's analysts forecast the global high purity quartz market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing installation of PV solar power stations is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global high purity quartz market 2018-2022. Rapid development and growth have been witnessed in the PV solar power plant market owing to the emergence of the solar power industry. The growth of the solar power industry is also leading to a high number of installation of PV solar power stations. Countries such as China, the US, India, Japan, Russia, and Germany are witnessing a rapid increase in the installation of PV solar power systems to generate energy.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global high purity quartz market is the rising demand for high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry:

Global high purity quartz market: Rising demand for high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry

High-grade purity quartz is extensively used in the semiconductor industry for an array of applications. It is used in the production of crucibles, high purity quartz glass products, tubes. and rods. The demand for high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry can be attributed to the establishment of new fabrication plants, which consume large volumes of the semiconductor base materials to produce monocrystalline silicon.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "Silicon is known to be a good conductor of electricity as it acts as a metal at high temperatures. On the other hand, it acts as an insulator at low temperatures. Most of the electronic equipment, including cell phones, computer, electronic gadgets, and other microelectronic devices, incorporate silicon that is produced from high purity quartz. High purity quartz proves to be an important strategic raw material for the electronic industry revolution."

Global high purity quartz market: Segmentation analysis

The global high purity quartz market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (semiconductor, solar, lighting, optical, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The semiconductor segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 35% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

