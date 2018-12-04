The "Effective Technical Writing Editing" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Expert advice on how to write and edit scientific and medical texts, technical documents and those documents needed for regulatory submission
This interactive course will provide a practical guide to the foundations of effective technical writing and editing. With a combination of lectures, hands-on exercises and text review sessions, this course will enable you to improve your writing and editing skills, and apply them to your role in the workplace.
Key benefits of attending:
- Gain practical tips to improve your writing and editing skills
- Ensure you consider logic, text flow and wordiness, as well as accuracy
- Learn how to improve readability be kind to your reader
- Discuss techniques for tables, graphs and flow charts
Agenda
Overview of writing and editing substantive and technical aspects, for example:
- Considering logic, text flow and wordiness, as well as accuracy
- Looking at details, such as language editing, reference style, abbreviations and acronyms
- Preparing a clear message for the intended reader
- Why punctuate?
- Punctuation marks including:
- Paired punctuation marks
- Serial commas
- Bulleted lists
- Apostrophes
Further improving readability being kind to your reader, for example:
- Rewriting texts for maximum effectiveness
- Improving tables, graphs and flow charts
- Why this is more than just a spell check
- The practicalities
- Software
- Checklists
- Style guides
- Systematic checks
- Upfront decisions
- Giving feedback effectively
Close of meeting
Practical hands-on exercises and text review sessions will take place throughout the day
