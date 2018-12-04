Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Logwin AG Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 04.12.2018 / 16:22 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Logwin AG 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Stefan Quandt City and country of registered office (if applicable): Germany, Bad Homburg 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: DELTON Logistics S.à r.l 5. Date on which the threshold 30/11- was crossed or reachedvi: /2018 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of voting Total Total voting rights of number of rights through both voting atta- financial in rights of ched to instruments %(7.A issuervii shares (total of + (total 7.B.1 + 7.B) of 7.A) 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date 87.14 0.00 87.14 2,884,395 on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 66.80 66.80 notification (if applicable) 7. Noti- fied de- tails of the resul- ting situa- tion on the date on which the thres- hold was cros- sed or rea- ched- viii: A: Vo- ting right- s atta- ched to sha- res Class- Number % of /type of voting of voting rights sha- right- res six ISIN code (if possi- ble) Di- Indi- Direct Indi- rect rect (Art. 8 rect (Art. (Art. of the (Art. 8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of the the rency the Trans- Trans- Law) Trans- paren- paren- paren- cy cy cy Law) Law) Law) LU161- 2,513,380 87.14 81518- 79 SUBTO- 2,513,3- 87.14 TAL A 80 (Dire- ct & Indir- ect) B 1: Finan- cial In- stru- ments accor- ding to Art. 12(1)- (a) of the Trans- paren- cy Law Type Expi- Exer- Number % of of rati- ci- of vo- finan- on se/ voting ting cial datex Con- rights righ- in- ver- that ts stru- sion may be ment Peri- acqui- odxi red if the instru- ment isexer- cised/ conver- ted. N/A SUBT- 0 0.00 OTAL B.1 B 2: Finan- cial In- stru- ments with simi- lar econo- mic ef- fect accor- ding to Art. 12(1)- (b) of the Trans- paren- cy Law Type Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of of pi- ci- si- ber vo- finan- ra- se/ cal of ting cial ti- Con- or vo- righ- in- on ver- cash tin- ts stru- da- sion sett- g ment te- Peri- le- rig- x odxi ment- hts xii N/A SUBT- 0 0.00 OTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): N° N- % of % of voting Total Directly a- voting rights of control- m- rights through both led by e- held by financial (use x- ultimate instruments number(s) v control- held by from 1st ling ultimate column) person or controlling entity or person or held entity or directly held by any directly by subsidia- any ry if it subsidiary equals or if it is higher equals or than the is higher notifia- than the ble notifiable threshold threshold 1 S- 87.14 87.14 t- e- f- a- n Q- u- a- n- d- t 2 D- 87.14 87.14 1 E- L- T- O- N A- G 3 D- 87.14 87.14 2 E- L- T- O- N V- e- r- m- ö- g- e- n- s- v- e- r- w- a- l- t- u- n- g A- G 4 D- 87.14 87.14 3 E- L- T- O- N L- o- g- i- s- t- i- c- s S- .- á r- .- l- . 0,00 9. In case of proxy will % num- voting: The proxy holder cease to a- ber named as of . hold n- of d vo- ting right- s 10. Additional informationxvi: DELTON Vermögensverwaltung AG has incorporated DELTON Logistics S.à.r.l. to which it has transferred 2,513,380 shares in Logwin AG. Done at Luxembourg on 03/12/2018 04.12.2018