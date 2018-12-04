The "ICT Market Report 2018/19 France (PDF and Excel file)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the reader with an intimate understanding of the development and trends of the French ICT market.

Detailed data for the French ICT market (incl. more than 50 segments)

Market data and forecasts (2015-2019)

Analysis of ICT market developments in France

Excel file including the market data

Key Topics Covered

1 The ICT Market of France

1.1 The information technology market of France

1.1.1 The IT equipment market of France

1.1.2 The software market of France

1.1.3 The IT and business services market of France

1.2 The telecommunications market of France

1.2.1 The telecommunications equipment market of France

1.2.2 The telecommunications services market of France

2 Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1: France, ICT market value

Table 2: France, ICT unit shipments, subscribers

List of Figures

Figure 1: France, IT market value 2016-2019

Figure 2: France, IT equipment market 2017-2019

Figure 3: France, software market 2017-2019

Figure 4: France, IT and business services market 2017-2019

Figure 5: France, telecommunications equipment market 2017-2019

Figure 6: France, telecommunications services market 2017-2019

