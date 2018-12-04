The funds, provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, will help utility NEPCO repay short-term debt, as well as financing expansion of the grid's capability to increase the share of solar and other renewable energy.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted a $256 million loan to Jordan's state-owned power utility NEPCO. The EBRD announced the funds will be used by NEPCO to repay short-term debt and to enhance the capabilities of the Jordanian power network. Grid improvements will include the construction of substations, as well as the introduction ...

