Technavio's analysts forecast the global potassium hydroxide market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005738/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global potassium hydroxide market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing applications of potassium hydroxide is one of the major trends augmenting the growth of the global potassium hydroxide market 2018-2022. The demand for potassium hydroxide from various end-user industries is rising steadily. Potassium hydroxide is used in industrial and institutional cleaners. At the molecular level, potassium hydroxide is smaller than sodium hydroxide, this allows them to enter oil molecules more rapidly than sodium hydroxide and break the oil's hold on the surface faster so that they can be rinsed away easily using hot water or steam.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global potassium hydroxide market is the growing demand for potassium carbonate:

Global potassium hydroxide market: Growing demand for potassium carbonate

In end-user industries such as the detergents, glass, cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture sectors, potassium carbonate produced from potassium hydroxide, is widely used as a raw material or chemical intermediate to manufacture end-use products. The major factor driving the global potassium carbonate market is the high demand from the glass industry. Potassium carbonate is used to manufacture optical and specialty glass for cathode ray tubes used in televisions, computer monitors, and other electronic devices. Moreover, the development of cost-effective manufacturing methods for liquid laundry detergents using potassium carbonate is creating a high potential for revenue generation among major laundry detergent manufacturers in the global market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "The increasing demand for liquid laundry detergents can be attributed to the rising preference for automatic washing machines, which is further driving the market demand for potassium carbonate. The leading global manufacturers of potassium carbonate cater to industries such as industrial and institutional cleaning, specialty glass, food and pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Potassium carbonate is a good source of potassium ions in fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and catalysts. It also enhances the fluxing properties in glass and metal applications."

Global potassium hydroxide market: Segmentation analysis

The global potassium hydroxide market research report provides market segmentation by application (potassium carbonate, chemical intermediates, other potassium salts, pharma and household, and others). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The potassium carbonate segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 26% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 48%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005738/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com