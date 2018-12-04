The global small and tactical UAV fuel cell market is expected to post a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the development of newer generation engines. In recent years, the growing demand for UAVs in peacekeeping and warfighting operations has boosted the pace of UAV-related R&D. The persistence of UAV is dependent on the propulsion technology used, the aerodynamic design and the amount of fuel carried. The electric propulsion system is gaining immense popularity amongst mini and small UAVs for its multiple advantages including quiet operation, precise power management, and control, along with the ease and safety associated with handling and storing. Since the unique design features are boosting the alternative applications of UAVs, the emergence of newer generation engines is driving the growth of the small and tactical UAV fuel cell market.

This market research report on the global small and tactical UAV fuel cell market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous UAVs as one of the key emerging trends in the global small and tactical UAV fuel cell market:

Global small and tactical UAV fuel cell market: Use of artificial intelligence for autonomous UAVs

Drones are gaining popularity across numerous industries. The next generation of drones are likely to be powered by the ever-growing artificial intelligence technology. Aerial AI is capturing loads of data on a real-time basis, opening a new world for looking over complex physical structures and analyzing the captured data for defects. For instance, automated UAVs can scan blades on wind turbines and via onboard AI models, can detect defects and provide recommendations on necessity and timescale of maintenance. Hence, the advent of AI is expected to boost the global market.

"An increasing number of countries are making significant investments towards modernization of their airborne defense and offense units by augmenting the capabilities of their existing UCAV fleet and procuring futuristic models. The development of small missiles is supported by miniaturizing guidance technology and is expected to encourage military agencies to invest in R&D and procurement of advanced tactical UAV systems," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global small and tactical UAV fuel cell market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global small and tactical UAV fuel cell market by end-user (military, commercial, and civil) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

