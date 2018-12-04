The "ICT Market Report 2018/19 UK (PDF and Excel file)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the reader with an intimate understanding of the development and trends of the ICT market of the United Kingdom.

Detailed data for the ICT market of the United Kingdom (incl. more than 50 segments)

Market data and forecasts (2015-2019)

Analysis of ICT market developments in the United Kingdom

Excel file including the market data

Key Topics Covered

1 The ICT Market of United Kingdom

1.1 The information technology market of United Kingdom

1.1.1 The IT equipment market of United Kingdom

1.1.2 The software market of United Kingdom

1.1.3 The IT and business services market of United Kingdom

1.2 The telecommunications market of United Kingdom

1.2.1 The telecommunications equipment market of United Kingdom

1.2.2 The telecommunications services market of United Kingdom

2 Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1: United Kingdom, ICT market value

Table 2: United Kingdom, ICT unit shipments, CAPEX, subscribers

List of Figures

Figure 1: United Kingdom, IT market value 2016-2019

Figure 2: United Kingdom, IT equipment market 2017-2019

Figure 3: United Kingdom, software market 2017-2019

Figure 4: United Kingdom, IT and business services market 2017-2019

Figure 5: United Kingdom, telecommunications equipment market 2017-2019

Figure 6: United Kingdom, telecommunications services market 2017-2019

