Almost 1/3 Surveyed UK Businesses Indicated That Their IT Spending Will Increase 6-10% in Next 5 Years

Rich Communication Services (RCS), Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence are ranked as the top three most important investment areas for many businesses while Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a hot topic for 2018 and beyond, as is biometric authentication. The outlook for operators is positive with strong trust in telco-based enterprise apps.

Strategy Analytics latest mobile workforce report UK Enterprise Mobility Adoption and Trends 2018 includes responses from IT professionals in the UK. Key findings include:

1/3 of firms indicate that their IT spending will increase 6-10% in the next 5 years.

Almost 2/3 of UK companies offer unlocked phones; Apple and Samsung are the most popular unlocked phone brands.

1 in 4 UK companies are already making use of Blockchain. Blockchain is mainly being used for supply chain transparency in the UK.

In the UK, AI is primarily being used in data analytics; 25% of companies said AI was not necessary for their IoT deployment.

Use of EMM solutions continues to grow as a way to manage corporate information on personal liable devices. EMM solutions are used by 46% in 2018 vs 35% in 2017.

Strategy Analytics interviewed 1,500 IT decision makers across 9 vertical markets in the U.S., UK, France, Germany and China in the third quarter of 2018.

According toGina Luk, Principal Analyst of Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics and author of the report, "In the 'always on' digital age, customers have come to expect service and brand engagement at any hour, and in a way that the customer prefers. Different types of alerts, updates, and notifications are all great ways that businesses have used SMS messaging to reach their markets. But, in the face of the current messaging culture, it's basic. And businesses need to bring more to the table. Rich Communication Services (RCS) will change the focus. Major factors driving the RCS market are the customer retention, influence of social networks, collaboration between the carriers, benefits from investments and global interoperability."

The report finds that 53% of surveyed UK businesses trust a telco-based service more than chat apps (e.g. Facebook Messenger). Additionally UK IT managers note that Enhanced Messaging Service (EMS) using location services make messages more relevant and dynamic with almost half liking this feature.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics, elaborated, "In addition, 10% of surveyed UK companies have had AI integrated into their company for about 12 months. Although many companies are still learning about AI, this is encouraging data for mobile operators carriers and vendors that want to develop their own immersive chat apps and develop intelligence know-how and expertise."

