The global water clarifiers market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the introduction of stringent regulations for environmental safety. Regulatory agencies such as the Environment Protection Agency and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals focus on proper sewage effluent treatment for water quality. Importance on reusing wastewater in power generation, oil and gas, and metallurgical industries will have a significant influence on the global water clarifiers market. Deployment of wastewater treatment plant in these industries will increase the usage of water treatment chemicals, thereby driving the water clarifiers market.

This market research report on the global water clarifiers market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing preference for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) as one of the key emerging trends in the global water clarifiers market:

Global water clarifiers market: Increasing preference for zero liquid discharge (ZLD)

ZLD is the water treatment technique used to recycle and reuse wastewater generated by various industries. The growing emphasis on the circular economy for the proper use of reuse of resources is also expected to augment the demand for water clarifiers. The rising demand for ZLD systems from the oil and gas, power, petrochemical, and chemical industries will have a significant influence on the global water clarifiers market. Water clarifiers prevent coagulation or flocculation of metals and suspended solids in ZLD systems.

"Stringent regulations on the reuse of wastewater effluents in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Germany, will increase the consumption of water clarifiers. Environmental impact of wastewater discharge practices will drive the demand for ZLD, therefore increasing the consumption of water clarifiers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global water clarifiers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global water clarifiers market by type (flocculants, coagulants, and pH stabilizers), end-user (municipal, power generation, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and others), and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The flocculants segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with over 2% increase in its market share.

