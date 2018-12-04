

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery chain Kroger Co. (KR) and drugstore chain Walgreens (WBA) said Tuesday they are expanding the exploratory pilot program announced by them in October with the introduction of the Kroger Express concept in Walgreens' pilot locations in Northern Kentucky.



The two companies also said that Home Chef Express meal kits will now be available in several Chicago-area Walgreens stores. Home Chef is a meal kit delivery company that is a subsidiary of Kroger.



Kroger Express is a curated assortment of 2,300 products, selected using customer data and insights provided by Kroger subsidiary 84.51°. The concept will soon be offered at the 13 Walgreens test stores in Northern Kentucky, near Kroger's Cincinnati headquarters.



The Kroger Express selection will include Home Chef meal kits, national products and Kroger's Our Brands products, along with dairy, meat, produce, frozen and meal solutions.



The companies noted that the first concept is already operational in Florence, Kentucky, while the remaining twelve pilot stores will be operational early next year.



As announced by Kroger and Walgreens in October, the participating pilot stores offer a one-stop shopping experience where customers can access products from both brands and also order groceries on kroger.com for pickup at Walgreens. Kroger Express is an expansion of the original offering.



Kroger and Walgreens also announced the launch of Home Chef Express meal kits in 65 Walgreens locations in the Chicago area.



The new offering bolsters the reach of Home Chef's Express products, already available at certain Kroger Family of Stores, including select Mariano's stores in the Chicago area.



During the pilot, Walgreens will offer three unique Home Chef Express meal kit options, with recipes rotating bi-weekly.



Other recipes will be available for delivery through homechef.com, where shoppers can find additional weekly variety. Each meal serves two and starts at $8.50 per serving.



'Customers have responded favorably to the retail meal kits at our Mariano's stores in the market and other Kroger Family of Stores located in different cities. The Walgreens expansion provides more Chicagoans convenient access to a quick, simple meal,' Clark added.



