With a robust end-to-end platform for creating, managing and rapidly deploying engaging OTT experiences across multiple TV platforms

Ooyala, a leader in media production, distribution and monetization solutions, is partnering with 24i, the leading Internet TV app developer for the world's top media companies, to launch OoyalaREACH, an integrated and highly configurable OTT content preparation and delivery solution. Media owners can leverage OoyalaREACH to create, manage and deploy premium OTT experiences across multiple platforms seamlessly, expanding the audiences for their content and driving more revenue.

Powered by 24i's SmartOTT and Backstage solution, which features templated front-end apps and middleware, OoyalaREACH plugs in to the Ooyala Flex Media Platform and other Ooyala solutions, so media owners can have a well connected content supply chain, from start to finish. With complete flexibility in the configuration and branding of the front-end apps, high quality and unique app experiences can now be created and deployed quickly across a wide array of platforms like iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs and more.

This modular and integrated solution also offers ready access to analytics, advertising, and eCommerce solutions, so media owners can manage, publish and monetize their OTT experiences easily, with insights into viewing trends.

"Time to market is key in today's high pressure media world," said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. "OoyalaREACH, powered by 24i, is a robust yet flexible solution that will shorten the time to market for any media owner keen to launch their content across multiple platforms."

"We want to enable media owners worldwide to delight their viewers, subscribers and fans with immersive experiences across all devices," said Martijn van Horssen, CEO and Co-founder, 24i. "Teaming up with partners like Ooyala is key to our success in delivering on this goal, and we're very excited to partner with Ooyala and to power their complete templated applications OTT Solution, OoyalaREACH."

About Ooyala:

For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the content supply chain revolution as a leading provider of OTT, content production, and digital distribution solutions. Ooyala powers linear and on demand video for the world's largest companies, managing thousands of hours of content and serving billions of streams across all platforms.

With its open APIs and vast partner ecosystem, Ooyala Flex Media Platform provides a single source of truth for managing metadata and workflows of media companies. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform enables content creators and distributors to become more agile and cost efficient by automating tasks, simplifying workflows and reducing time-to-TV-grade experiences across all screens.

Ooyala has offices in the Silicon Valley, Chennai, Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com. For inquiries, contact us or email sales@ooyala.com.

About 24i:

24i Media is an industry-leading global TV app developer with an award-winning technology framework, that supports clients to develop and deploy apps faster and more efficiently on all devices, screens and TV platforms.

24i empower broadcasters, content owners and operators with future-proof and flexible tools to create and monetize personalized TV apps, while accelerating time-to-market and reducing cost. 24i's technology framework powers the digital experience for leading brands around the world, including iflix, Rakuten, Fox Sports, TDC, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Globo, RTÉ, NPO and many more.

24i Media, founded in 2009, is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Copenhagen and Brno.

For more information, please visit www.24i.com.

