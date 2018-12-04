The "AI in Europe Ready for Take-off" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence has been around for years, but in the last few years it became more and more important due to different factors.

The report outlines those factors and provides fresh insights into the drivers and the barriers for AI in European organizations. Furthermore, it includes a forecast of European spending on AI systems, services and solutions until 2022. This is complemented by information on top use cases in terms of current and future spending.

Additionally, the report shows how Europe differs from other regions when it comes to Artificial Intelligence.

Key Topics Covered

1 The Force Awakens

2 The State of Play: How European Organizations See AI

3 Industry Development

4 The European Dimension

5 Summary and Conclusions

6 Definitions

6.1 Technologies

6.2 Markets

7 Appendix

Terms and Conditions

Customer Feedback

List of Figures

Figure 1 AI Adoption in European organizations

Figure 2 Top Demand Drivers for AI in European organizations, 2018

Figure 3 Top-ranked Barriers Against AI adoption in European Organizations, 2018

Figure 4 Growth in European Spending on AI systems, Services, and Solutions, 2017-2022

Figure 5 Top 10 AI Use Cases for European Organizations, 2018 Size and Growth

