The "Hungary - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As in many other markets in the region, in Hungary the number of fixed-lines, as also fixed-line revenue, has been affected by the changing consumer use of such services and by the trend for fixed-to-mobile substitution.

Fixed-line operators have thus looked to fixed-line and mobile broadband services to boost revenue. The economic crisis also affected telecom revenue, though recovery since 2013 has increased disposable income among consumers and so helped revitalise sector revenue.

Key Developments

Maygar Telekom launches a 2Gb/s fibre service;

Government invests HUF150 billion in program to deliver universal 30Mb/s broadband services;

Vodafone Group acquires UPC Hungary from Liberty Global;

Digi Telecom acquires Invitel;

Telcos strike deal with the government to extend broadband to underserved areas;

Utility Tax amendments favouring superfast broadband network roll-outs;

FttX subscriber base broaches 668,000;

Regulator preps for 5G spectrum auction in Q3 2019;

Telenor Group sells it Hungarian business to PPF Group;

Maygar Telekom launches NB-IoT platform;

Hungarian 5G Coalition partners trial data rates at up to 22Gb/s;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

Antenna Hungaria

B2B Europe

GTS Datanet

Hungarotel

Invitel

Maygar Telecom

UPC Hungary

Vodafone Hungary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wsgr2f/telecoms_mobile?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005789/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks