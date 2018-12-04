Impressive Array of Memoirs Featured in LibraryBub Selection for December

LOS ANGELES, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LibraryBub is a service that introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector.

The December list of noteworthy books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have been enthusiastically received by readers and have garnered praise from critics. Some of them have already become Amazon best sellers in their categories. Many of these books have achieved awards within the independent publishing sector. Moreover, these books are already enhancing the lives of their readers. Maya Angelou grew up, knowing that libraries were not only centers of learning; they were also places where she could connect with people around the world. "Information is so important, and it must be open. Information helps you to see that you're not alone," she explained, realizing "that there's somebody in Mississippi and somebody in Tokyo who all have wept, who've all longed and lost, who've all been happy." She came to know that "the library helps you to see, not only that you are not alone, but that you're not really any different from everyone else". Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is eager to support them in that role. "Libraries are hubs for societal and personal development. Lives take entirely new directions because of the impact of libraries and it excites me to know that the books we recommend are part of something so influential and important," she says. Through a broad range of outreach and output (courses, coaching, books, newsletters and her publishing house Leaders Press), Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

Below is December's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

A Bigger Piece of Blue: stories by Dan T. Cox ISBN: 978-1548733964

Cora Pooler by Dottie Rexford ISBN: 978-1490829371

Mystery & Thriller

Amish Under Fire (Book Two of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1725743236

Lily Barlow: The Mystery of Jane Dough by Carla Vergot ISBN: 978-1948787024

Redeeming Grace by Ward Tanneberg ISBN: 978-1938499470

Undercover Amish (Book One of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1546374367

Romance

Christmastime 1939 (prequel to the Christmastime series) by Linda Mahkovec ISBN: 978-1948543699

Queen of Hearts by Sheryl Wright ISBN: 978-1642470192

A Spanish Love Affair by Susan Joy Alexander ISBN: 978-1925579796

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Heir of Ra (Book One of the Blood of Ra series) by M. Sasinowski ISBN: 978-1732446717

A House for Keeping (Book One of the Housekeeper series) by Matteson Wynn ISBN: 978-1729302576

Young Adult

The Baker's Daughter: braving evil in WWII Berlin by D.P. Cornelius ISBN: 978-1946016102

Children's

Stranded on Thin Ice by Sharon CassanoLochman ISBN: 978-1944878689

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Boy Dreamer: an artist's memoir of identity, awakening, and beating the odds by Paul Ecke with Stacey Aaronson ISBN: 978-1732329201

Mad Like Me: travels in bipolar country by Merryl Hammond ISBN: 978-0987678881

Miracle at Midlife: a transatlantic romance by Roni Beth Tower ISBN: 978-1631521232

Motherhood: Lost and Found by Ann Campanella ISBN: 978-0615915371

Business

When Friday Isn't Payday: how to plan, start, build and manage your small business by Randy W. Kirk ISBN: 978-1726884464

Health, Family & Lifestyle

How to Raise Respectful Parents: better communication for teen and parent relationships by Laura Lyles Reagan ISBN: 978-1945181023

Self-Help

Baby Boomers & Sex: a frank discussion about sexuality for people over 50 by Donna Yates ISBN: 978-1544765723

"LibraryBub targeted libraries for one of my bestsellers," says LibraryBub author Gregg Michaelsen. He fully appreciates the benefits of the connection between self-publishing authors and librarians, revealing how he "could not imagine trying to research and contact all the libraries in the U.S. and request that [his] book be included on their shelves." For him, "it's a time saver and… a money maker too!"

