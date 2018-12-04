Artificial Intelligence Company Hires Jasmine Presson, Former Managing Partner at MediaCom, to Build Its Strategic Services Offering

Albert Technologies (LSE: ALB.L), the world's first and only fully autonomous AI-as-a-service platform for marketers, today announced the hire of Jasmine Presson as SVP, Strategic Client Services. Presson joins Albert after serving nearly five years at MediaCom-most recently as Managing Partner, Strategic Group Account Lead-with previous VP positions at Universal McCann and gfK Custom Research North America. At Albert, Presson will grow the company's strategic services offering, with an immediate focus on the company's enterprise consumer brand and agency clients.

Presson has spent nearly two decades transforming market research into insights and strategy for domestic and global brands across hospitality, apparel, CPG, QSR, pharmaceuticals, financial services and adult beverages. For the first 14 years of her career, Presson designed and managed large-scale market research initiatives at gfK to deliver brands guidance on everything from price optimization and market positioning to audience and channel identification. At MediaCom and Universal McCann, Presson led the strategic teams responsible for transforming audience insights into media choices. She also built frameworks for determining who and where audiences were globally for brands including Johnson Johnson, Anheuser Busch, Revlon, Subway and others.

Presson now joins Albert Technologies to redefine and grow the company's strategic services arm. In 2016, the company introduced the world's first and only autonomous marketing AI that works hand in hand with marketers to support their vision, strategy, and creative by managing all cross-channel decision-making, media buying and campaign optimization at unprecedented pace and scale. As Albert continues gaining traction among global consumer brands and grows its roster of advertising and marketing agency partnerships, the company has experienced increased demand for an evolved strategic offering to complement its technology.

Presson will borrow from her almost 20 years of experience working with brands to transform insights into strategy as she formalizes and expands Albert's existing client services offering beyond upfront onboarding and client management. Her immediate priority is building a team of strategists to complement the company's self-service technology. This new offering will allow marketers to react quickly to Albert's insights and recommendations, make and act on strategic decisions, and adapt to new processes and operational efficiencies introduced by the AI.

"We spent the last three years trying to stay out of brands' and agencies' way when it came to all things strategic and creative. What we've realized is that while clients and partners may not be looking to us to make decisions for them, they're eager for guidance in translating the machine's insights into strategic next steps," said Or Shani, CEO and Founder of Albert Technologies. "Jasmine is critical to our successful evolution from a sophisticated technology vendor to a true strategic partner that deeply understands clients' and partners' businesses and can guide them with the intelligence produced by Albert."

"Stepping out of the agency world after nearly 20 years, I can confidently say that agencies and brands, beyond the super early adopters, have no idea that something like Albert exists," said Presson. "As they begin to realize the possibilities, the entire ecosystem is going to change drastically-in only the most positive way-but it's going to require hand-holding from people who understand their specific challenges and needs. We're getting in front of that right now and will be ready when they are."

Presson added that she sees Albert's evolution as closely aligning with the narrative laid out in the Hero's Journey. "Our job is to make clients the hero. We are the thing that brings out their power, but they're the ones embarking on the adventure."

