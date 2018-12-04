sprite-preloader
04.12.2018 | 17:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 4

Western Selection P.L.C.

("Western" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Western Selection P.L.C. is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The proxy votes that would have been cast for each resolution, had a poll been held, were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
19,155,57700
29,155,57700
39,155,57700
59,155,57700
69,155,57700
79,155,57700
*89,155,57700
*99,155,57700

*Special Resolution

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie/Liam Murray		+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

© 2018 PR Newswire