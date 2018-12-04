Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM
London, December 4
Western Selection P.L.C.
("Western" or "the Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
Western Selection P.L.C. is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.
The proxy votes that would have been cast for each resolution, had a poll been held, were as follows:
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|1
|9,155,577
|0
|0
|2
|9,155,577
|0
|0
|3
|9,155,577
|0
|0
|5
|9,155,577
|0
|0
|6
|9,155,577
|0
|0
|7
|9,155,577
|0
|0
|*8
|9,155,577
|0
|0
|*9
|9,155,577
|0
|0
*Special Resolution
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
