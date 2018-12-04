Geospatial Corporation Continues To Map Underground Infrastructure In New York City

Smart Probe Technology Identifies Electrical and Telecom Conduit 3D Locations Along With Accurate Bending Radius Prior to Cable Installation

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Geospatial Corporation (OTCQB: GSPH) announced that the Company is providing engineers and utilities in the New York metropolitan area with accurate maps of buried pipelines and conduits under busy streets and deep waterways. These maps allow the engineers installing new cables to more accurately calculate the geometry and bending radius along multiple runs of buried pipelines and conduits regardless of the material of the line. The acquired data is critical to allow the engineers to calculate the pulling force necessary to install new cables without damaging the cable.

Geospatial Corporation's team of data collection specialists has completed multiple projects in New York City. An example of some of our completed NYC projects are (a) the mapping of 24,000 feet of electrical cable in Queens; (b) the mapping of a communication conduit crossing the East River and (c) the mapping of an electrical conduit under the Harlem River.

"Geospatial has performed numerous conduit and pipeline mapping projects for major power distribution, telecom and energy companies throughout the US. Our accurate locational data saves our clients from making costly mistakes during installation," said Mark Smith, Founder and CEO of Geospatial Corporation. "New fiber and exotic cables with higher capacity are being installed to meet future power and data requirements for Smart Cities and IOT. The data that we supply our clients with is necessary for accurate and safe installations. Accurate mapping is a tiny fraction of the total project cost. GeoUnderground allows users to accurately record and manage the location and depth of buried infrastructure. New York City represents a substantial market for Geospatial. Accurate maps of the global underground infrastructure are critical to building today's Smart Cities. Underground data is critical to effectively bring our aging infrastructure to modern standards."

About Geospatial Corporation

Geospatial Corporation utilizes integrated technologies to determine the accurate location and position of underground pipelines, conduits and other underground infrastructure data allowing Geospatial to create accurate three-dimensional (3D) digital maps and models of underground infrastructure. The Company manages this critical infrastructure data on its cloud-based portal called GeoUnderground, our proprietary platform custom designed around the Google Maps technology. Geospatial Corporation is a Google Cloud Partner. Our website is www.GeospatialCorporation.com.

About GeoUnderground

GeoUnderground, designed around the Google Maps platform, is Geospatial's cloud-based management platform that provides clients with a cost effective solution for their underground and aboveground asset management needs. Geospatial is a Google Cloud - Technology Partner. Please feel free to download a free trial from this website - www.GeoUnderground.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those laws. These forward-looking statements, if any, are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant uncertainties that involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements and any such difference may be caused by risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's news releases and/or its filings or as a result of other factors.

