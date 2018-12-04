The "Spain - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's telecom market is one of the largest in Europe, supported by a population of more than 46 million.

Mobile penetration is on a par with the European average and there remains room for further growth, particularly in the mobile broadband segment which has been supported by continuing investment in infrastructure among operators, with a particular emphasis on 5G.

There is effective competition from four MNOs and a growing number of resellers and MVNOs. This competition, together with regulated roaming and mobile termination rates, has driven down the cost of mobile calls. The market has seen considerable changes in recent years, including the acquisition of Yoigo by Msmovil, by which the latter has become a full-service provider.

Orange Spain and Vodafone Spain have acquired fixed-line operators in a bid to compete more effectively with Telefonica in bundled service offerings. Msmovil, operating under the Yoigo banner, has also become one of the main FttP providers in the country through its own network infrastructure as well as through network share agreements with Telefnica, Vodafone Spain and Orange Spain.

Key Developments

Regulator concludes 3.7GHz spectrum auction;

Telefnica joins the 5G Technological Cities project;

Orange Spain teams up with Ericsson to trial 5G;

Vodafone Spain launches Spain's first NB-IoT network;

Vodafone Spain contracts Huawei to upgrade its HFC network with DOCSIS3.1, launches a 1Gb/s broadband service to four million premises;

Regulator sets pricing for competitors to access Telefnica's fibre network;

Fibre broadband accounting for 50% of all fixed-line broadband connections;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to June 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments

Companies Featured

Jazztel

Lebara

Lycamobile

Msmovil

Ono

Orange Spain

Telefonica (Movistar)

Vodafone Spain

YouMobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tvqhg3/telecoms_mobile?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005797/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks