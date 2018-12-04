SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their supply market intelligence study for an automotive industry client. The client is a leading player in the U.S automotive aftermarket industry. With over 31 centers spread across several countries, the client generates an annual revenue of over USD 27 billion. As a host of technological and topographical developments are expected to disrupt the automotive aftermarket industry in the coming years, the client realized the need to leverage supply market intelligence strategy to address the changing market scenarios across the globe. Additionally, they needed to balance their global supply base and develop effective strategies to address the rising global markets.

Increasing uncertainties in financial markets are forcing organizations to track and closely monitor market conditions in order to devise relevant supply chain strategies. Supply market intelligence, when used with precise sourcing policies, empowers organizations to decrease supply chain risks while establishing and maintaining a competitive advantage.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Supply market intelligence helps businesses in developing a competitive advantage by decreasing risks through increased knowledge of the supply market dynamics and supply base composition.

The supply market intelligence solutions offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client to reduce the time required to identify capable suppliers from a pool of global suppliers. This assisted the client in consolidating their purchasing power to secure the best value available in the marketplace. Moreover, the supply market intelligence solution offered detailed insights that helped the automotive aftermarket industry client to work closely with customers to react quickly to market disruptions and opportunities. This subsequently empowered them to identify $30 million in savings for three of the five categories that they deal with.

SpendEdge's supply market intelligence strategies helped the client to:

Rationalize supply base and develop effective strategies to overcome loss

Gain a comprehensive knowledge of the supply market to address the increasing importance of emerging markets

The supply market intelligence engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Visualizing the importance of leveraging 'market intelligence' in procurement decision making

Gauging their direct and indirect spend categories to drive savings

