Technavio's global broaching machines market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

The integration of automation solution providers with broaching machine vendors will be one of the major trends in the global broaching machines marketduring 2019-2023. The increasing competition and high fragmentation in the market are compelling vendors to differentiate their products and services from their peers. Hence, broaching machine vendors are integrating with automation vendors to enhance their products and provide a wide range of automated broaching machines.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global broaching machines market is the rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools:

Global broaching machines market: Rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools

A CNC broaching machine is an automatically controlled machine whose parts can be easily programmed and swiftly manufactured by semi-skilled operators. The operator does not require to estimate the needed pressure to achieve the anticipated metal cuts. The overall efficiency of CNC broaching machine has improved with the use of CNC, software, and servo technology.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The CNC broaching machines offer benefits such as energy savings and high precision during metal cutting, key formation, and gear making. Using the CNC control unit, factors such as type of material, length of flange, and amount of thickness can be controlled directly. The benefits of using CNC broaching machines have assisted in automating the complete metal fabrication and metal cutting process."

Global broaching machines market: Segmentation analysis

This global broaching machines market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (VBM (vertical broaching machines) and HBM (horizontal broaching machines)) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the vertical broaching machines segment held the largest broaching machines market share in 2018, contributing to over 62% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 38% share. It was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

