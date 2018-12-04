Regulatory News:

2018/2019 first-half revenue: Wednesday, February 6, 2019 2018/2019 first-half results: Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2018/2019 Q3 revenue: Tuesday, May 14, 2019 2018/2019 full-year revenue: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 2018/2019 full-year results: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2019/2020 Q1 revenue: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 General Shareholders' Meeting: Thursday, November 28, 2019

About Claranova:

Claranova is a French technology group operating in three major business sectors: mobile services through its PlanetArt division, Internet of Things (IoT) through its myDevices division and monetizing Internet traffic through its Avanquest division. A truly global internet and mobile player, Claranova reported annual revenue in excess of €160 million, generated over 90% internationally. Its businesses are:

PlanetArt: A world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and Photobook applications the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

myDevices: A global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings;

Avanquest: A specialist in monetizing Internet traffic through cross-cutting solutions, Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible.

