The global aluminum foil packaging market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key driver for the global aluminum foil packaging market is the growing global commercial foodservice market. Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) are one of the fastest-growing segments of the global commercial foodservice market and the revenue of this segment will reach USD 700-800 billion by 2020. The changing lifestyle of people and the growing working population are the factors that are contributing to the increasing demand for QSRs. This increase in QSRs will promote the demand for aluminum foil packaging as it can withstand high temperature and block moisture.

This global aluminum foil packaging marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emerging recycling techniques for aluminum foil packaging as one of the key trends in the global aluminum foil packaging market:

Global aluminum foil packaging market: Emerging recycling techniques for aluminum foil packaging

Aluminum foil containers are lightweight, fire resistant, strong, non-toxic, and recyclable. Over 12 billion aluminum foil containers are produced across the globe every year. The containers are made up of almost pure aluminum and are 100% recyclable. These containers are one of the most environment-friendly packaging solutions as recycling aluminum saves 95% of the energy required to produce new primary aluminum.

"The global aluminum foil packaging market growth is being driven by the latest technological advances in enhancing the recyclability of aluminum foil packaging. For instance, a joint venture between Alcoa, Tetra Pak, Klabin, and TSL Ambiental led to the launch of a recycling plant in Brazil, which uses plasma technology to separate paper, aluminum, and plastic components used in packaging. This technology uses less energy to produce recycled aluminum when compared with the conventional method," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

Global aluminum foil packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This aluminum foil packaging market analysis report segments the market by end-user (food and beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The food and beverage industry segment held the largest aluminum foil packaging market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 39% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

