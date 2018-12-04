On August 6, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in WeSC AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. On November 27, 2018, WeSC AB published a press release with information that the company had raised working capital through a directed issue of new shares. On December 3, 2018, WeSC AB published a press release with information that the company's working capital is sufficient for at least six months. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (WESC, ISIN code SE0001824103, order book ID 55316) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB