Serinus Energy plc: Director Dealing - Issue of Stock Options

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("", "" or the "") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the granting of 6,203,000 stock options to senior executives and staff employees of the of the Company at a strike price of £0.1475 per share option. Certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities were recipients of stock option as detailed at the end of this announcement.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation's or management's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as "plans", "assumes", "will", "anticipate" and "may" or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation's filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation's control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Translation : This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Reason for the notification a) Name Jeffrey Auld Tracy Heck Calvin Brackman Alexandra Damascan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Jeffrey Auld (Chief Executive Officer) Tracy Heck (Chief Financial Officer) Calvin Brackman (VP, External Relations & Strategy) Alexandra Damascan (President, Serinus Energy Romania) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Serinus Energy Plc b) LEI 549300W183KUX62DVI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of no par value

Identification code JE00BF4N9R98 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to senior executives c) Price(s) and volume(s) PDMR Volume Strike price (GBP) Jeffrey Auld 2,500,000 0.1475 Tracy Heck 2,200,000 0.1475 Calvin Brackman 700,000 0.1475 Alexandra Damascan 230,000 0.1475

d) Aggregated information PDMR Volume Total aggregate value at strike price (GBP) Jeffrey Auld 2,500,000 368,750 - Aggregated volume Tracy Heck 2,200,000 324,500 Calvin Brackman 700,000 103,250 - Price Alexandra Damascan 230,000 33,925 e) Date of the transaction 03 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction Off Market











