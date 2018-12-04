sprite-preloader
WKN: 3864 ISIN: JE00BF4N9R98 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.12.2018 | 18:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Serinus Energy plc: Director Dealing - Issue of Stock Options

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the granting of 6,203,000 stock options to senior executives and staff employees of the of the Company at a strike price of £0.1475 per share option. Certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities were recipients of stock option as detailed at the end of this announcement.

About Serinus
Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc
Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy		+1-403-264-8877
Numis Securities Limited
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Prior
Paul Gillam
Ben Stoop		+44 (0) 20 7260 1000
GMP FirstEnergy
(Joint Broker)
Hugh Sanderson
Jonathan Wright		+44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Camarco
(Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts		+44 (0) 20 3781 8334
TBT i Wspólnicy
(Financial PR - Warsaw)
Piotr Talarek		+48 22 487 53 02


Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer
This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation's or management's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as "plans", "assumes", "will", "anticipate" and "may" or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation's filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation's control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Reason for the notification
a)NameJeffrey Auld
Tracy Heck
Calvin Brackman
Alexandra Damascan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJeffrey Auld (Chief Executive Officer)
Tracy Heck (Chief Financial Officer)
Calvin Brackman (VP, External Relations & Strategy)
Alexandra Damascan (President, Serinus Energy Romania)
b)Initial notification Initial Notification
/Amendment
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSerinus Energy Plc
b)LEI549300W183KUX62DVI32
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of no par value
Identification code JE00BF4N9R98
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options to senior executives
c)Price(s) and volume(s)PDMRVolumeStrike price (GBP)
Jeffrey Auld2,500,0000.1475
Tracy Heck2,200,0000.1475
Calvin Brackman700,0000.1475
Alexandra Damascan230,0000.1475

d)Aggregated informationPDMRVolumeTotal aggregate value at strike price (GBP)
Jeffrey Auld2,500,000368,750
- Aggregated volumeTracy Heck2,200,000324,500
Calvin Brackman700,000103,250
- PriceAlexandra Damascan230,00033,925
e)Date of the transaction03 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionOff Market





© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)