Technavio's global crawler dozers market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period.

The increasing application of telematics and machine control will be one of the major trends in the global crawler dozers marketduring 2018-2022. Real-time monitoring of data related to speed, idling, low tire pressure, and fuel is driving the need for telematics. The data collected and available on the website of the manufacturers will help in reducing the maintenance costs through monitoring such activities from a remote location. These features enhance the utilization and security of the equipment.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global crawler dozers market is the increasing demand for smart machine technology:

Global crawler dozers market: Increasing demand for smart machine technology

Smart machine technology includes grade control systems, which help operators to lift the blades at the perfect height. Such systems are integrated into the cabin of the crawler dozers. The crawler dozers equipped with smart machine technology feature key sensors that generate about 100 creations every second. The grade control system controls the position of the blade and the dozer. It can sense when there is enough load on the blade to adjust it.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "Automating the grading process helps convert inexperienced operators to skilled operators in a short period of time. The operational efficiency can also be improved as the operator does not have to go back over the same patch of land to fix mistakes. Thus, the use of technology helps in improving job site accuracy and work quality by delivering precise grading performance and eliminating vulnerable external masts and cables."

Global crawler dozers market: Segmentation analysis

This global crawler dozers market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (construction, mining, forestry, and agriculture) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major applications, the construction segment held the largest crawler dozers market share in 2017, contributing to about 30% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 37% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

