Technavio's global bag-in-box packaging market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005840/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global bag-in-box packaging market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing need for sustainable packaging will be one of the major trends in the global bag-in-box packaging marketduring 2019-2023. Various end-user industries have been adopting sustainable packaging solutions due to a ban on plastic and plastic-related products in many countries. This is expected to increase the demand for bag-in-box packaging during the forecast period. The outer covering of bag-in-box packaging comprises of a corrugated carton that is 100% recyclable. The inner bag of bag-in-box packaging is usually made up of polyethylene film that had a recycling rate of around 31% in Europe in 2017.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global bag-in-box packaging market is the growing global packaged beverage consumption:

Global bag-in-box packaging market: Growing global packaged beverage consumption

The global consumption of packaged beverages was approximately 1,120 billion liters in 2017. During the forecast period, the consumption of packaged beverages will witness an average annual growth rate of around 2.8%. In 2017, the packaged beverages with the highest consumption rate were packed water and carbonated soft drinks. Globally, the consumption of packed water and fruit juices is expected to increase owing to the growing health consciousness among people.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The consumption of packaged milk and dairy-based beverages is witnessing an increase. In 2017, around 170 billion liters of packaged milk and dairy-based beverages were consumed worldwide. Hence, this increase in global consumption of packaged beverages will drive the demand for bag-in-box packaging as it provides hygienic and convenient dispensing over other packaging types."

Global bag-in-box packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This global bag-in-box packaging market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (beverages, industrial liquids, and household liquids) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major applications, the beverages segment held the largest bag-in-box packaging market share in 2018, contributing to over 47% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 41% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005840/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com