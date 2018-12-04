

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a small loss. Following yesterday's global equity rally, traders took the opportunity to lock in some profits.



Investors are also uncertain whether the 90-day trade truce that was reached over the weekend will give the U.S. and China enough time to reach a long-term trade agreement.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.24 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,085.00. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.75 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.28 percent.



UBS dropped 2.5 percent, Credit Suisse fell 2 percent and Julius Baer lost 1.8 percent.



Swatch Group decreased 1.9 percent and rival Richemont declined 1.2 percent.



Lafargeholcim was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, losing 3.2 percent. Geberit also finished lower by 2.1 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle climbed 0.9 percent and Novartis gained 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, Roche slid 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX