Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, December 4
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Transaction in Own Shares
04 December 2018
The Company announces that on 04 December 2018 it purchased 175,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.06 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.
Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:
|Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above
|Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above
|4,374,186 Treasury Shares
|46,077,772 Ordinary Shares
From 04 December 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 46,077,772.
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
Email:
TS236@ntrs.com