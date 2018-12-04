TruthFinder Uses Predictive Technology To Build Interactive Family Trees For Genealogy Research And More

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / TruthFinder recently unveiled its latest product feature, a free family tree maker. Unlike other free family tree makers on the market, TruthFinder utilizes proprietary predictive technology to suggest possible relatives based on city, state and federal public records.

Users are prompted to enter their own name. Once they do, they can select their personal module that corresponds with their age, location, and relatives. Using advanced technology and seamless usability, TruthFinder will then suggest a list of possible relatives who can be easily added to a shareable family tree.

After viewing a list of possible relatives, users can specify how they're related to each person to build a complete digital family tree.

Unlike other popular family tree products on the market such as Ancestry.com, TruthFinder uses proprietary predictive technology to suggest possible relatives by cross-referencing public records. Users no longer have to research and prepare a list of their relatives to enter them manually. TruthFinder eliminates what was once a time-consuming and frustrating process by utilizing technology that can already determine who a user's relatives are, through vital records and information like shared residential addresses. This dynamic user experience makes building a family tree easy and fun.

If a user signs up for a full TruthFinder membership, they will be able to access complete background information on each relative. Individual reports may include additional relatives, mailing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, social media profiles, financial assets, court records, possible photographs, and much more.

As one of the nation's leading public record aggregators, TruthFinder has already helped thousands of families find lost loved ones. TruthFinder hopes to continue bringing families together - especially ahead of the holiday season.

'We've received some heartwarming feedback from customers who have used our product to find their biological parents, or reunite with an estranged relative,' says TruthFinder CEO Steven Gray, 'By bringing together public records and a family tree maker, we hope that many more families will find it easy to connect and enhance their genealogy research in one easy to use platform.'

TruthFinder members have access to safety monitoring tools that can help keep their families safe from potential predators and scams. In addition, TruthFinder recently added Identity Protection to its product features. At no additional cost, TruthFinder members can now activate this feature to better protect themselves and their loved ones against identity theft.

About TruthFinder

TruthFinder is one of America's most popular online background checking services. TruthFinder provides public records, people finder, and criminal record information to members on a subscription basis. TruthFinder utilizes data from state, federal and various local sources, which have been aggregated and made available electronically. TruthFinder's user-friendly reports compile public records describing people living in the U.S. Some of the databases that TruthFinder utilizes include state sex offender information, county arrest records, court dockets, census records, and various other public records. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports, nor is it a consumer-reporting agency, and it may not be used for consumer credit, insurance, employment, tenant screening or any other purpose subject to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). For more information, please review TruthFinder help.

