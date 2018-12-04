SSA Public Relations: Recognized Pioneering Cloud Native Computing Technology Strategist Launches Get Cloud Native Cloud Computing and Professional Services For Large Commercial Deployments

Trousdale Ventures CEO Phillip Sarofim Teams With Noted Cloud Computing Strategist Patrick O'Reilly To Launch Cloud Computing Solution For Large Corporations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Noted cloud computing pioneer Patrick O'Reilly has teamed with venture capitalist Phillip Sarofim to launch Get Cloud Native, Inc. ( GetCloudNative.com) , a cloud based distributed computing technology company specializing in migrating large enterprise clients to cloud platforms.

Patrick O'Reilly, CEO, Get Cloud Native

A recognized technology strategist and serial entrepreneur, O'Reilly will serve Get Cloud Native as Chairman of the Board. Noted for his efforts in helping establish the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), O'Reilly previously served in the Office of CTO Cloud Computing for Cisco following senior-level technology posts with Mesosphere, Wikimedia Foundation, OmniTi, Schematic, Media Revolution.

Phillip Sarofim, Partner, Trousdale Ventures, LLC

Get Cloud Native Enterprise Toolkit (GCN) is a set of commercially supported and fully open-source tools and processes which enable any Kubernetes platform to deliver a common system for enterprise users across all industries. This enables more reliable and trusted deployments of Kubernetes on any infrastructure, with a focus on public and private cloud. In highly regulated industries, the shift to public cloud has happened at a slower pace, but Kubernetes adoption is solving the challenges that slow cloud adoption down for most organizations.

Get Cloud Native is one of the first fully open source and commercially-supported offerings that provide a set of default cluster services that go beyond just basic automation of the installation and running of Kubernetes on a few nodes or on a laptop. Users can expect proven and tested defaults for networking, monitoring, logging, service routing, storage and more as GCN solves the "last-mile" complexities of running microservices and distributed applications in the enterprise. GCN is built to run reliably on any major public cloud provider like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure and is also compatible with Red Hat's OpenShift. This broad compatibility offers an onramp for businesses which need to adopt new technology to drive innovation and allow for continuing sustainability.

Get Cloud Now Native

Said O'Reilly: "I am extremely pleased to join with Phillip Sarofim and Trousdale Ventures in the formation and launch of Get Cloud Native. We look forward to helping our enterprise customers accelerate business innovation by leveraging cloud native solutions. Our deep expertise with Agile software development architectures and methods enable us to unlock a culture of innovation for our customers."

"Patrick O'Reilly brings a distinguished career in cloud technology to the establishment of Get Cloud Native. Trousdale Ventures is excited to join with Patrick for the launch of Get Cloud Native and looks forward to the company delivering its innovative cloud operations technology to large enterprise clients nationwide," said Phillip Sarofim, CEO of Trousdale Ventures.

About Get Cloud Now Native, Inc:

Get Cloud Native is responsible for the Get Cloud Native Enterprise Toolkit, the open source system for deploying and operating full lifecycle Kubernetes clusters in production. Headquartered in San Francisco, the Company is founded by noted technology strategist Patrick O'Reilly and Trousdale Ventures.

About Trousdale Ventures, LLC:

Trousdale Ventures, LLC (formerly PS Ventures) is a privately-held investment firm owned and managed by partners Phillip Sarofim and Brian Grigsby with a portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, food manufacturing, lifestyle consumer products, entertainment and child development products. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at ( www.trousdalevc.com ).

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: Get Cloud Native, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529689/Recognized-Pioneering-Cloud-Native-Computing-Technology-Strategist-Launches-Get-Cloud-Native-Cloud-Computing-and-Professional-Services-For-Large-Commercial-Deployments