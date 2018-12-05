

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), Tuesday said it has agreed to buy QuikOrder, an online ordering software and service provider for the restaurant industry.



The company did not disclose any financial details of the deal, however said it 'marks one of Pizza Hut's largest acquisitions to date.'



Pizza Hut said the acquisition will help it improve its ability to deliver an easy and personalized online ordering experience and accelerate digital innovation across its base of more than 6,000 restaurants in the U.S. In 2018, approximately half of Pizza Hut U.S. sales were processed through QuikOrder's platform.



Founded in 1997, QuikOrder specializes in developing and maintaining internet-ordering systems used across the QSR industry. It has served Pizza Hut U.S. for nearly two decades.



'We're doubling down on our commitment to digital and this deal positions Pizza Hut perfectly for the future,' said Artie Starrs, President of Pizza Hut U.S. 'We're also gaining access to an immensely talented group of developers and digital innovators. Together we can more quickly provide breakthrough products and convenient services to our customers that will allow for better franchise economics over the long term.'



Pizza Hut's acquisition of QuikOrder is expected to close this month, subject to standard closing conditions.



