

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a greatly accelerated rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 53.8.



That beat expectations for 50.8, which would have been unchanged from the October reading. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Also, the composite index jumped to 51.9 in November, up from 50.5 a month earlier.



Individually, November marked the steepest increase in services activity in five months, while manufacturing production remained stable.



Composite new businesses climbed at their quickest pace since June, while inflationary pressures cooled.



