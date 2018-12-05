Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognising The Best Places To Work In 2019

Anglian Water, Bain & Company and XPO Logistics Take Top Spots in UK; SAP the Only Employer to Appear in Five Categories

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, has announced the winners of its 11th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2019 across parts of Europe and North America. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, honouring the Best Places to Work across the UK , France , Germany , U.S. (Large and SME) and Canada . In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the 50 Best Places to Work (honouring employers with 1,000 or more employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating1 achieved during the past year.

The top ten UK Best Places to Work in 2019 are:

Anglian Water (4.5 rating) Bain & Company (4.5 rating) XPO Logistics (4.5 rating) Bromford (4.5rating) Salesforce (4.4 rating) Sky Betting & Gaming (4.4 rating) Hiscox (4.4 rating) SAP (4.4 rating) Taylor Wimpey (4.4 rating) Royal London (4.4 rating)

"In today's tight labour market, job seekers are in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job. To help people find the best jobs and the best companies, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognise employers at the top of their game," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor Chief Economist. "For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance . Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage."

Glassdoor's 50 UK Best Places to Work in 2019 list features winning employers hiring across a range of industries, including technology, consulting, insurance, finance and retail. Anglian Water ranks No. 1 for the first time (up from second place in 2018) and is the only utilities company to feature in the top 10. Google (No. 13, 4.4), J.P Morgan (No. 30, 4.3) and PWC (No. 45, 4.2) are the only three employers to make the UK list every year (2015-2019). Sixteen employers are newcomers to the UK list this year, including Bain & Company (No. 2, 4.5), IKEA (No. 16, 4.3), Intercontinental Hotels Group (No. 23, 4.3) and wagamama (No. 41, 4.2).

SAP is the only employer this year to appear on five lists (Germany, No. 1; Canada, No. 3; UK, No. 8; France, No. 23; U.S. large, No. 27).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinion on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation & benefits, work/life balance, senior management and culture & values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the more than 830,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.4.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2019 Best Places to Work are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by UK-based employees between 23rd October, 2017 and 21st October, 2018. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 30 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation & benefits, work/life balance, senior management, culture & values, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Award/index.htm

Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place

