ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: Altran North America Chairman Frank Kern to retire

5 December 2018

Altran North America Chairman Frank Kern to retire

Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, today announced the retirement of Frank Kern from his role as Chairman of Altran North America.

Frank Kern has shaped and transformed Aricent from a telecom engineering services provider to a diversified company with a unique model and a strong team, defining services outsourcing across market segments and geographies.

Frank was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Aricent and a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to Aricent, Frank was with IBM for over thirty years in various leadership roles including Senior Vice President, Global Business Services, Senior Vice-President Sales and Distribution and President, Asia Pacific.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

