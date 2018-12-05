

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO, TRI) announced the company plans FTE, or full time employees, reduction of approximately 12% by 2020. The company also plans to reduce its locations by approximately 30%. Also, Thomson Reuters said the company plans to grow its organic revenues 3.5%-4.5% by 2020.



Thomson Reuters will host its 2018 Investor Day in Toronto on Dec. 5. The company's senior management team will deliver a series of presentations outlining the company's new organizational structure, operating and growth strategies, capital structure as well as revenue and free cash flow growth objectives for 2020.



