Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Result of AGM

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

5 December 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM quoted UK and Ireland-focussed oil and gas exploration and production company, held its Annual General Meeting yesterday.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Details of the votes For and Against for each resolution are detailed in the table below:

For Against

1 49,533,654 99.93% 36,015 0.07%

2 49,533,654 99.98% 7,700 0.02%

3 48,240,679 99.93% 36,015 0.07%

4 47,740,679 99.92% 36,015 0.08%

5 49,533,654 99.93% 36,015 0.07%

6 49,283,654 99.93% 36,015 0.07%

7 49,516,626 99.93% 36,015 0.07%

8 49,518,626 99.93% 36,015 0.07%

9 49,524,654 99.93% 36,015 0.07%

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In 2018 Europa produced 94 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK (targeting production start-up in 2019 at 500 bopd gross) and six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 2.5 tcf undiscovered GIIP across all six licences.

Qualified Person Review

This release has been reviewed by Hugh Mackay, Chief Executive of Europa, who is a petroleum geologist with 30 years' experience in petroleum exploration and a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain, American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Fellow of the Geological Society. Mr Mackay has consented to the inclusion of the technical information in this release in the form and context in which it appears.