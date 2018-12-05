sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,405 Euro		-0,025
-1,75 %
WKN: A1JH3B ISIN: SE0003815604 Ticker-Symbol: P0F 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLEDPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLEDPHARMA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.12.2018 | 08:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

PledPharma AB: PledPharma prepares for listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market during 2019

Stockholm, December 5, 2018. The Board of PledPharma AB (publ) has decided to initiate a process to enable listing of the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market in 2019. The PledPharma share has been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since 2011. A listing on the main market is a natural step in the company's development and its global ambition according to the Board.

PledPharma has applied IFRS accounting since 2014. The pharmaceutical development is well advanced with a global Phase III program for the drug candidate PledOx, initiated in autumn 2018. PledOx is being developed to prevent nerve damage caused by chemotherapy treatment in colorectal cancer patients. At the same time, the company is preparing for continued clinical development with the drug candidate Aladote - a new treatment to treat liver failure caused by paracetamol (acetaminophen) poisoning.

"We see a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market as a natural step that reflects the maturity of our business, also from a capital markets perspective, which can thus contribute to increased interest from a broader investor base, in Sweden and globally," says Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, PledPharma AB.

For further information, please contact:
Nicklas Westerholm, CEO
Phone +46

Yilmaz Mahshid, CFO
Phone +46

About PledPharma
PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative stress - a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following acetaminophen/

This information is information that PledPharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 5, 2018.

Attachment

  • PledPharma Huvudlistan Eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/953778d1-edf1-41f8-9e40-7d932bc28ce2)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)