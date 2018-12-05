PledPharma AB: PledPharma prepares for listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market during 2019

PledPharma has applied IFRS accounting since 2014. The pharmaceutical development is well advanced with a global Phase III program for the drug candidate PledOx, initiated in autumn 2018. PledOx is being developed to prevent nerve damage caused by chemotherapy treatment in colorectal cancer patients. At the same time, the company is preparing for continued clinical development with the drug candidate Aladote - a new treatment to treat liver failure caused by paracetamol (acetaminophen) poisoning.

"We see a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market as a natural step that reflects the maturity of our business, also from a capital markets perspective, which can thus contribute to increased interest from a broader investor base, in Sweden and globally," says Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, PledPharma AB.

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO

+46



Yilmaz Mahshid, CFO

+46



About PledPharma

PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative stress - a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following acetaminophen /

This information is information that PledPharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 5, 2018.

