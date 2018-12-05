Chao Chuang Hui Participate in and co-organize the 10th International Teochew Youth Convention

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2018 / On November 28th - 29th , the 10th International Teochew Youth Convention was held in Hong Kong. This year's annual meeting was hosted by the Hong Kong Chaozhou Chamber of Commerce, the International Teochew Youth Association, the International Chaoqing Federation and the Hong Kong Association of Chao Associations. Guided by the theme of "Building a Community of Destiny Within Chao Qing", more than 1,000 leaders of the Chaozhou community at home and abroad, famous politicians, businesses and youth representatives attended the conference.





Chao Chuang Hui is one of the co-organizers of the 10th International Teochew Youth Convention. Honorary Chairman Hu Zemin, Chairman of the Bureau Wu Xixiong, Lai Zuoqin, Zhou Jianxuan, Co-Chairman Zheng Wenxiong, Executive Vice President Chen Xiang, Huang Liang, Vice President Fang Zhanxin, Chen Lijiang, Zhan Jianpeng, Wang Ruixu, Peng Haitao, Xie Yifeng, Standing Director Lu Jie , Secretary-General Qi Anyun and members of the Chao Chuanghui Association Huang Shaodong, Lu Shuzhen, Wu Zengqi, Xie Pingchuan, Liu Yizhen, Chen Qian, Huang Mu, Lin Huaizhou, Chen Hui, Wu Shulin, Guo Xudong, Chen Huashi and others formed the Chao Chuang Hui delegation to participate in the Chao Qing League annual meeting.

On the afternoon of the 28th, the 10th International Chao Qing League Annual Meeting of the Secretary-General's Meeting and the International Chao Qing Federation Annual General Meeting was held at the Harbour Plaza Hotel in Hung Hom, the President of the Chao Chuang Hui and the Honorary Advisor of the International Association of Chao Qing, Wu Xixiong. Qiu Yunyun, secretary general of Chao Chuang Hui, was invited to attend the meeting.

At the meeting, Li Guixiong, president of the International Chao Qing Federation, proposed to let the younger generation of Chao Qing take over to promote the new generation of Chaozhou youth to actively participate in the economic construction and social charity welfare of the motherland and hometown, in order to contribute to the economic development and revitalize the eastern Guangdong and Chaoshan cities.

In the subsequent speech, Zhang Junyong, Chairman of the 10th International Chao Qing League Annual Meeting and Executive Chairman of the International Chao Qing Federation, expressed special thanks to the support and help provided by the Chao Chuang Hui as a co-organizer in the preparatory stage of the annual meeting, and expressed his expectation of several other forums held on the 29th that Chao Chuanghui were assist in the planning.

On the morning of the 29th, the 10th International Chao Qing League Annual Meeting was grandly opened at the Kerry Hotel. Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mrs. Lin Zhengyue, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office, Chen Dong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Federation of Overseas Chinese, Li Zhuobin, Chairman of the Guangdong Federation of Overseas Chinese Federations, Li Jing, Chairman of the International Association for the Advancement of the Youth League, Dr. Chen Younan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Chaozhou Chamber of Commerce, Lin Xuanliang, International Trends Li Guixiong, president of the Youth Federation, deputy to the National People's Congress, chairman of the 10th International Youth League Annual Meeting, Zhang Junyong, executive director of the International Chaoqing Federation, Zhong Hui, deputy secretary of the Shantou Municipal Committee, and Lin Zhuangsen, deputy secretary of the Chaozhou Municipal Committee, Guangdong Cai Dongshi, former deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Chen Caixiong, chairman of the 11th International Youth League Annual Conference, attended the meeting.





Chairman of the General Assembly Zhang Junyong, Lin Zhengyue, Chief Executive, Deputy Director of the Central Government Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Chen Dong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Federation of Overseas Chinese Li Zhubin, Deputy Secretary of the Shantou Municipal Committee, Zhong Huizhen, President of the International Chaoqing Federation, Li Guixiong, and Chairman of the Hong Kong Chaozhou Chamber of Commerce, Lin Xuanliang Address the meeting.

Subsequently, the "Sharing Economy•Kechuang Forum" was held. The forum was divided into financial technology, medical technology, Forbes 30 under 30 years old entrepreneurs (U30) dialogue, robot + artificial intelligence, blockchain + big data and many other sectors. As a co-organizer of the conference, Chao Chuang Hui participated in the planning of 30 Forbes 30-year-old entrepreneur dialogue, robot + artificial intelligence, blockchain + big data.





At the U30 Forum held by Hu, Zeming , the honorary chairman of Chao Chuang Hui and the founder of Magic Capital, several founding partners of the founding member of Forbes China announced 2018 China's 30 elites under 30 years old. General Manager Huang Shaodong, founder and CEO of Guangzhou Jiuwei Information Technology Co., Ltd. Wang Ruixu, founder and chief executive officer of Jieke Cat, Mr. Lu Jie, Dudu Bus, PonyCar founder Liu Yijun shared their entrepreneurial experience and experience.

Xie Yifeng, vice president of Chaochuanghui and chairman of Boiling Venture Capital, then hosted the Robot + Artificial Intelligence Forum, Vice President of Chao Chuanghui, Chen Lijiang, founder and CEO of Afan, and PonyCar, founder of Chao Chuanghui, founder of Dudu Bus Liu Yizhen and Vice President of Candela (Shenzhen) Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. Feng Xilong, founder and CEO of Shenzhen Artisan Society Technology Co., Ltd. Zhao Junjian discussed the theme of robot + artificial intelligence development.





At the Blockchain + Big Data Forum, Zhang Junyong, Chairman of the 10th International Annual Conference, served as the moderator, and Dr. Wang Shisong, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Cryptography Officer of Block Technology Co., Ltd., Chaochuang Club Singapore Branch President, Bizkey Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Huang Liang, Executive Vice President of Chao Chuanghui, President of North America Branch, Vice Chairman of Hongye International Investment Group Co., Ltd. Chen Xiang, Founding Partner of Double Chain Capital Chen Qian The topic of the circle is discussed. Several of the guests discussed the topic of blockchain at the 4th Chao Chuang Innovation Conference. Now they have gathered together again, and everyone's dialogue has more sparks.

The delegation of the Chao Chuang Hui Association participated in the 10th International Chao Qing League Annual Meeting and gain many knowledges. As one of the co-organizers of the annual meeting, Chao Chuang Hui was very proud of the success of the conference. Many outstanding members of the Chaochuang Club shared the forum as guests at the conference, and even showed the Chao Chuang public image and influence of the meeting to nearly 100 western society.

The two-day event also enabled the Chao Chuang Hui to have more exchanges and cooperation with young entrepreneurs from all over the world. In the future, Chao Chuang Hui will continue to play a platform role, provide members with more opportunities for exchanges and cooperation, and will attract more outstanding elites to join, so that the influx of people play a more important role in the global economic innovation and development!

SOURCE: Chao Chuang Hui

