

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) announced Wednesday that Ursula Burns will not take up her appointment as Non-Executive Director on the Diageo Board.



On March 27, Diageo announced that Burns's appointment to the Diageo Board had been delayed following her appointment as interim Executive Chairman of VEON Ltd (VEON).



Diageo now said that the company and Burns have now agreed on the decision in light of her still continuing to act as interim Executive Chairman of VEON.



