

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) announced Wednesday that Harry Henderson, Chairman of the Company, intends to retire from the Board at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020.



A Board Committee, under the leadership of Tony Watson, the Senior Independent Director, will commence the search for a Chairman Designate. The new person will be appointed to the Board during 2019 and as Chairman of the Company with effect from the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020.



