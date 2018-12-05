Stockholm, December 5, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Jetpak Top Holding AB's shares (short name: JETPAK) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Jetpak Top Holding ("Jetpak") belongs to the industrial sector and is the 78th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Jetpak is a provider of time critical express deliveries within the Nordics, specialising in air-based long distance deliveries from door to door, primarily within the B2B segment. The group has access to 700 vehicles and an extensive air route network of more than 3 800 flight departures every 24 hours. Jetpak is headquartered in Solna, Sweden and employs 225 persons. For more information, please visit www.jetpakgroup.com. "We are very pleased about the strong interest in Jetpak demonstrated by investors during the listing process," said Kenneth Marx, CEO Jetpak. The strong demand from both Nordic and international investors confirms our belief in our strategy, our unique offering as well as our potential. We look forward to our journey on Nasdaq First North Premier." "We welcome Jetpak to Nasdaq First North Premier," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Jetpak joins our strong and vibrant industrial sector, and we look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility that comes with a Nasdaq First North Premier listing." Jetpak Top Holding AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------