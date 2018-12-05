

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of SodaStream International Ltd., an Israel-based sparkling water brand, for $144 per share.



The company noted that the acquisition is another step in its Performance with Purpose journey, supporting health and wellness through environmentally friendly, cost-effective and fun-to-use beverage solutions. It is also in line with the company's Beyond the Bottle strategy to form a more sustainable beverage ecosystem.



Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo Chief Executive Officer, said, 'With its customizable options, SodaStream empowers consumers to personalize their preferred beverage in an environmentally friendly way and provides PepsiCo with a significant presence in the at-home marketplace. Together with SodaStream, I'm confident we can accelerate progress on our shared goal of curbing plastic waste and building a more sustainable future.'



