World's Largest Online Retailer Leveraging HRS for Worldwide Hotel Sourcing and Other Services Beginning in 2019

HRS, the leading Global Hotel Solutions provider, announced a landmark agreement with Amazon, the world's largest online retailer. Starting in 2019, Amazon will outsource its worldwide hotel sourcing to HRS. The multi-year agreement also includes options for Amazon to deploy other HRS solutions in the effort to enhance Amazon's global hotel program. Amazon is ranked #12 on the Business Travel News listing of America's top 100 travel programs; the company has more than 610,000 employees worldwide.

"After considering multiple options to secure maximum value for our global lodging spend, we selected HRS to handle our worldwide sourcing, along with options to utilize other HRS services to further optimize our hotel program," according to Amazon's Travel Team. "Data expertise, innovation and transparency are at the heart of Amazon's core business principles, and we expect our travel program to mirror that approach via use of creative, disruptive services that break new ground. HRS' end-to-end array of hotel services especially its use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in sourcing, auditing and search-and-book processes drove this choice.

"Furthermore, as Amazon grows globally, HRS' presence in all our key city centers, strategizing with us to secure competitive rates at business-grade hotels, is vital as we strive to best manage our hotel expenditures."

Amazon Announcement Coincides With Honor for HRS CEO Tobias Ragge

The Amazon agreement coincides with HRS CEO Tobias Ragge being named among the 25 Most Influential Business Travel Executives of 2018. The honor was announced by Business Travel News at an event in New York City on December 3, with BTN citing HRS' transparent approach to hotel program management and growing roster of multi-national clients. Tobias Ragge has now been named to the BTN 25 list three times in the past five years.

"It's an honor to work with a truly visionary company like Amazon. Their leadership in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data analytics inspires our own innovations in sourcing, rate auditing and hotel recommendation," said Ragge. "As for the BTN honor, it's truly a credit to the 1,500 HRS employees around the world who are changing modern hotel procurement. We're also grateful for our diverse client base, whom we collaborate with every day in the effort to enhance both performance and transparency in global travel management."

