Exclusive Group, the global value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, has been appointed by JASK, the provider of the industry's only Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform, to accelerate the market penetration of its disruptive and innovative technologies around the world.

Global cybersecurity and cloud transformation specialist Exclusive Group will manage the distribution of JASK's ASOC Platform as part of a worldwide agreement, with the first wave of territories onboarding in Benelux, the Nordics and the USA, with more countries expected to be rolled out in the near future. The distribution agreement with Exclusive Group comes on the heels of the appointment of Jessica Couto as Vice President of Worldwide Channel to broaden and deepen partner commitment.

The JASK ASOC platform is an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based next generation Security Information Event Management (SIEM) for security personnel. The platform automates the collection, normalization, correlation and analysis of alerts, helping security operations center (SOC) analysts focus on the highest-priority threats through JASK Insights, to streamline investigations and deliver faster, real-time response. The platform is cloud based, open and extensible, enabling customers to build on their current investments.

Jessica Couto, Vice President of Worldwide Channel, JASK commented on the partnership: "JASK enables SOC analysts everywhere to maximize their efficiency by focusing on distilled data insights with immediate and highly valuable context. We are committed to working with Exclusive Group for rapid expansion of our next generation SOC technology via their strong channel network to enterprises across the globe."

"The use of artificial intelligence for the automation of data in the SOC is offering much-needed relief to overwhelmed SOC analysts, and is helping organizations respond more rapidly to threats," said Andy Travers, SVP Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Exclusive Group. "The JASK platform offers a revolution in security operations, bringing exciting new capabilities to our portfolio, and opening up new incremental revenue opportunities for our partners."

The JASK ASOC platform automates alert investigations, freeing the SOC analyst to do what machines can't. Security operations are designed around yesterday's technology, not those responsible for protecting organizations from threats. As a result, analysts spend about 80 percent of their time managing, on average, 1700 alerts a day. Through technology consolidation, enhanced AI and Machine Learning, JASK is removing technology limitations, freeing analysts to threat hunt with enhanced visibility and the confidence to focus on the highest-priority alerts.

The JASK Platform:

Improves contextual visibility, exposes blind spots and initiates faster response times.

Identifies, monitors and protects critical assets and data across legacy and point solutions.

Enhances current investments through advanced correlation and analysis across multiple customer sources for improved context and threat identification.

With a mission to address the security gaps that restrict security modernization efforts, JASK's world-class engineering and data science teams apply decades of hands-on experience to drive advancements in autonomous SOC technology.

Backed by Kleiner Perkins, Battery Ventures, Dell Technology Ventures, Draper Nexus, NightDragon Security, TenEleven, and Vertical Venture Partners, JASK is modernizing SOC operations for companies across the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and government industries.

About JASK

JASK is modernizing security operations to reduce organizational risk and improve human efficiency with a next generation SIEM. Through technology consolidation, enhanced AI and machine learning, the JASK Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform automates the correlation and analysis of threat alerts, helping SOC analysts focus on highest-priority threats, streamlining investigations and delivering faster response times. www.jask.com

JASK was founded in 2016 and is backed by Battery Ventures, Dell Technology Ventures, TenEleven Venture Partners, Draper Nexus, NightDragon Security and Vertical Venture Partners. To learn more, please visit https://jask.com/

About Exclusive Group

Exclusive Group is building the world's biggest specialist VAD in cybersecurity and cloud transformation. Through its best-in-class portfolio of market leaders and disruptive challengers, unique reputation for innovative technology expertise, and global services and logistics infrastructure, Exclusive Group creates opportunities across the channel ecosystem by bridging skills gaps in cyber and cloud. With 50+ offices across five continents, and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Group is the global value-added services and technologies (VAST) group with a hybrid distribution model that is optimised for volume but differentiated by value. Find out more at www.exclusive-group.com.

