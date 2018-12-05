SolunoBC Expands Into the German UCaaS Market

STOCKHOLM, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SolunoBC, the largest operator independent UCaaS provider in the Nordic market, has signed an agreement with the German operator and service provider HFO Telecom. Through the agreement HFO Telecom can offer partners and resellers a leading "mobile-first"UCaaS offering powered by Soluno's platform and wholesale concept.

By entering the German market together with HFO, Soluno takes another important step in its European expansion following the expansion into Netherlands in October 2018.

The cooperation enables a complete, market leading service to be launched to both resellers and wholesale partners already in January 2019. The service combines Soluno's UCaaS offering with HFO's first-rate operator and billing services to deliver a secure, hazzel-free experience for both end-users and partners.

"We are grateful for the confidence that HFO Telecom has given Soluno to enable their new cloud service. HFO complements Soluno with its broad operator offerings, services and extensive German partner network. We are excited about the cooperation and look forward to a joint growth journey in Germany," says Mattias Ohde, CEO of SolunoBC.

"HFO with partners are proud to integrate this proven mobile-first UCaaS service into its NGN-network and to bring a leading solution to Germany. We will address both wholesale partners and resellers by providing UCaaS, sip-trunking, internet connectivity and billing services. The local partner network expects a strong local service provider with a leading portfolio of services produced in Germany and this is what the cooperation between HFO and Soluno delivers," Says Achim Hager, CEO HFO Telecom.

Soluno's proven wholesale model enables integrated services to go live in a new market in three months. Now it will allow German users to access sophisticated pbx and collaboration services using their device of choice across mobile, tablets, computers and deskphones.

SolunoBC is the largest and most expansive operator-independent UCaaS provider on the Nordic market with +150.000 users in the cloud. Soluno is driving the future of business communications by offering a mobile first concept through wholesale partners in Europe.

When it comes to ALL IP solutions, HFO Telecom is an absolute specialist! In the network of the future, the Next Generation Network - or NGN for short - we have been setting quality and market standards for more than ten years and are technology leaders when it comes to IP-based telephony and communication.

