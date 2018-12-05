KONE OYJ: KONE wins order for Meriton's Ocean beachfront tower on Australia's Gold Coast









KONE Corporation, press release, December 5, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide advanced elevator solutions to Ocean, Meriton's first beachfront tower located at 84 The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise on Australia's Gold Coast.





Ocean is situated just north of the famous Cavill Avenue, a street and pedestrian mall in Surfers Paradise. It will rise to 75 stories and become the third tallest tower in the Gold Coast area. The tower will be home to both luxury residential and hotel suites under the Meriton Suites brand.





"It will have grand lobbies, cafes and neighborhood shops, and a selection of recreation options, with the beach and the endless views as mighty bonuses," says Harry Triguboff AO, founder and managing director of Meriton.





Ocean will feature advanced people flow solutions including KONE Access, which will integrate the building's entry points with the elevator system for secure and efficient access management. The KONE Destination Control System will optimize elevator performance to minimize waiting times. KONE will also equip Ocean with KONE TravelMaster 110 escalators and a combination of KONE MonoSpace elevators and high-speed KONE MiniSpace elevators traveling at speeds of up to seven meters per second. To accelerate this high-rise construction, the KONE JumpLift construction-time elevator and a temporary machine room will allow for a staged building handover.





"We're always proud to partner with Meriton, especially on such a prestigious project in this landmark location," says Axel Berkling, executive vice president, KONE Asia Pacific. "This new tower will set the record for number of apartments in one building, so we're working with Meriton to ensure that smooth and safe people flow is at the core of the design."





The order was booked in the second quarter of 2018.

Photo: Meriton

KONE JumpLift is a self-climbing elevator that improves jobsite safety and construction efficiency by enhancing the flow of people at a construction site. Located in the building's permanent hoistways, KONE JumpLift elevators are capable of moving workers and materials much faster than the traditional external hoist.

