

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Monks Investment Trust plc (MNKS.L) reported net return on ordinary activities before tax of a loss of 16.64 million pounds for the six months ended 31 October 2018 compared to profit of 191.72 million pounds, last year. Net return per ordinary share was a loss of 8.14 pence compared to profit of 89.22 pence.



On a revenue basis, net return on ordinary activities before tax was 6.59 million pounds compared to 4.62 million pounds, and net return per ordinary share was 2.54 pence compared to 1.77 pence.



No interim dividend is being paid. The Group said a single final dividend will typically be paid after the full year results, reflecting its focus on capital growth.



