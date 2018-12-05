Last day of trading shares in the below sub-fund issued by Kapitalforeningen BI Private Equity will be 14 December 2018, cf. approval at a general meeting held on 29 November 2018. ISIN: DK0060079614 --------------------------------------- Name: BI Private Equity --------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 14 December 2018 --------------------------------------- Short name: BAKPEQ --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 40560 --------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702131